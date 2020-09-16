Route Mobile IPO Allotment Status: How To Check IPO Allotment Status Online?

Last week, the Route Mobile IPO has received a positive response from individuals (HNIs) and qualified institutional bidders. It is highly probable that the basis of allotment will finalise on Wednesday. The issue which was sold between September 9th and September 11th in the price spectrum of Rs 345-350 and it was subscribed 73.3 times.

How to check IPO allotment status online?

Access the BSE website here

In order to check the route mobile IPO allotment status, Select the 'Equity' option from the drop-down menu and select 'Route Mobile'.

Users should note that the company will only be visible in the drop-down menu if the allotment is done

Enter Application Number

Enter PAN number

Click on the 'Search' option

Image courtesy - BSE official website

Read Also | Apple IPhone 12 Event Countdown: What Is The Apple Event About?

Method two: KFin IPO Allotment:

You can check your allotment status through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies appointed for IPO:

Select IPO "Route Mobile" from the dropdown list and fill in the form required

Via the "Application Number" option

Click on the submit option after having filled in your credentials correctly.

Users also need to note that the application status will only appear on the screen after they 'Submit' the form. If the details provided in the form are not correct, it will prompt an 'invalid information' message and users will have to fill the form again. If the application status form has been filled with the correct information, it will showcase the number of shares which the respective user subscribed to and how many numbers of shares have been allotted out of them.

Read Also | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

About Route Mobile

According to the official website of Route Mobile, the company was incepted in the year 2004 in Mumbai, India. The company is a leading cloud communication platform provider that enhances mobile communications through technology upgrades and product innovations. Route Mobile caters to enterprises, OTT players and mobile network operators.

INDmoney had recently released a report which stated that the Mumbai-based company has been witnessing an upward trend of subscribers which has been aided by the heavy demands of the NIIs and the retail investors. The IPOs of Route Mobile are bouncing back after worst year they had in 2016.

Read Also | Apple's IPhone 12 Launch Virtual Event To Be Announced This Week?

Read Also | New IPhone 12 Leak Reveals Details About Display And Resolution

Image credits: Nick Chong Instagram