Safer With Google 2021: Top New Features For Android & Chrome To Make 'internet Safer'

Google India is all set to conduct the Safer with Google 2021 event today, from 01:30 p.m. IST. In the event, the software giant will discuss the safety measures it has and will take to make the internet a safe place for everyone. The event is India specific, and will inform viewers about developments and updates to make digital India 'Safer with Google.' Though the company has not revealed the presentation points, it is expected that it will announce new privacy tools for the Google Chrome browser and other India-specific updates for safety concerns in Android smartphones.

Here are top new features that Google has announced so far

: perhaps the most crucial improvement of all, one-time permissions ask users at the time of loading an application about the permissions that the application is asking for, and whether or not the users wish to grant those. A user gets three options while using the applications, which can allow the application to use device resources, allow only when the application is being used, or deny any permission such as location, camera, or microphone. Google Chrome Permissions Panel: One Google Chrome v92, Google introduced a new feature that makes it easier for the user to track site permissions. By tapping on the lock icon on the left side of the website address, a user can check whether they have allowed the website to access camera, microphone and location permissions. Users can disable the permissions from the menu itself.

The Google for India event is now live and the main theme of the event seems to be 'keeping people safe online' by promoting digital literacy. The event is also expected to throw further light on Android privacy, Google Chrome privacy policy, and general online safety of users living their lives on the internet. Interested readers can view the event by opening Google's official YouTube channel.