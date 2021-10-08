Saildrone Captures Stunning Video Of Hurricane Sam, Watch What Happens Inside

Oceanic Storms and hurricanes are something that is despised by people living at the coasts since they bring widescale destruction. However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has found a way to attract the eyes of even those living in such areas by releasing a video of what goes inside a hurricane. The video is shot by a sailing drone named Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 that fought its way through high waves and strong winds to deliver this incredible view. Have a look.

Sailing into Atlantic ocean's hurricane Sam

The Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 ventured right into the eye of hurricane Sam that was recently recorded in the Atlantic ocean. Measuring 7 meters or 23 feet long, the drone is built with an aim to gather real-time data, by getting inside a storm, to improve the technology of hurricane prediction models. For shooting the video, it endured winds up to 193 kmph and fought waves as much as 50-feet high.

Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO of Saildrone said that the data collected by the drone will transform human understanding of these phenomena as their drones are venturing into places where no other research vessel has, as per Science Alert. Glorifying the engineering by his company, he further added that Saildrone's last survivability were the frontiers of the hurricane and asserted that their device is built to endure even the harshest of weather conditions.

Jenkins' statement is proven by the fact that Hurricane Sam reportedly was the most intense and the longest-lasting one that turned massive enough to be put into category 4. However, it had diminished to category 2 before it could make landfall.

To capture its video, Saildrone Explorer SD 1045 travelled through the inside eyewall of Hurricane #Sam, about 10-15 miles from the center of the eye.



Learn how the data this @saildrone collected will help scientists understand hurricanes from @NOAA_AOML: https://t.co/CxzQJ8yT3r pic.twitter.com/zI94zGsiwY — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) October 5, 2021

Specialties of the Saildrone Explorer SD 1045

To complete its task of gathering real-time data, the drone is equipped with meteorological and oceanographic sensors as well as microphones and cameras. What makes it even cooler is its ability to use machine learning and artificial intelligence along with solar and wind energy to carry out the tasks.

Besides, the drone has been built to last one year while operating at the sea and can be controlled via satellite. This promising device shows potential to save lives as it can be used to track developing hurricanes.

Image: Twitter/@NOAAResearch