Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 Offers Galaxy Tab A7 LTE With Selected Models; Read Details

The Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 sale is currently going on. The television sale is offering discounts and offers on the UHD and QLED smart TVs. Other offers include no-cost EMI transactions, 15% instant cashback up to Rs. 9,000 on ICICI bank cards and additional discounts while purchasing from the Samsung Shop App. Keep reading to know more about the Samsung Smart TV models at discount.

The Samsung Big TV Festival 2022 sale is applicable to selected Samsung smart TVs. The sale has begun on January 1, 2022, and will last up to January 31, 2022. Samsung is also offering an extended warranty for its television sets - one year of standard warranty with one year of extending warranty. The QLED range of Samsung TVs comes with a 10-year warranty on screen. The sale is live on both online and offline platforms across the country.

With selected Samsung smart TVs, users can claim a Galaxy Tab A7 LTE or a Samsung Q-series soundbar for no additional cost. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE is currently available for Rs. 18,999 and features a Snapdragon 662 processor, along with a 10.4" display with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The Samsung Q Series soundbar, featuring wireless up-firing rear speakers and DTS:X and Dolby Atmos support.

Customers who wish to purchase the QLED TVs (55-inch or 65-inch), the Neo QLED TV (55-inch or 65-inch), UHD TV (75-inch), or the Neo QLED 8K TV (65-inch) can avail of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE for free. The pricing and the details of these televisions are given on the official website of the company. Similarly. those who wish to purchase the NEO QLED 8K TVs (75-inch and 85-inch) can claim the Samsung Q-series soundbar for free.

