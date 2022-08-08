Samsung Releases Android 13-based 'One UI 5' For Galaxy S22 Users

Samsung has released the One UI 5 open beta program in the United States, Germany and South Korea. As a part of the program, Samsung Galaxy S22 users will have access to the new One UI 5 beta based on Android 13. While the company plans to release the open beta to users in more regions, it might officially release the operating system at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled on August 10, 2022.

In the official press release, Samsung mentions that "One UI 5 brings a range of new customization, security and accessibility features as part of Samsung's ongoing commitment to delivering the latest mobile experiences to as many users as possible." Adding to it, Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team of Mobile Experience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics says, “We know our users crave the ability to create their own individual mobile experience and we’re constantly looking to improve One UI to give people greater control and more options."

Samsung One UI 5 features

First, the One UI 5 introduces new ways for users to customize their smartphone experience, including 16 preset colour themes based on users' wallpaper and 12 more options for home screens. Users can also stack widgets of the same size in one location, saving space. Further, the update comes with options to block notifications from certain apps so that users can focus on the task at hand.

In the update, Samsung has reorganised the menus that provide access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities. Since the update is based on Android, One UI 5 also allows users to set different languages for different apps on their smartphones. Other new features that come with the update include enhanced camera capabilities, security resources, more accessibility tools and more.

Users can more seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that offers useful tips and tricks on how to use the various lenses, features and controls. Plus, a more responsive zoom bar means quicker close-ups and makes it easier to zero in on the subject using only one hand.