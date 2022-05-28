Samsung's upcoming Exynos chipset codenamed Quadra, to feature 3nm architecture: Tipster

Samsung might have started working on its upcoming Exynos chipset. According to a new report by Sammobile citing information from known tipster Roland Quandt, Samsung's next flagship chipset is codenamed "Quadra." The report mentions that Samsung's upcoming chipset could be but on 3nm GAA fabrication technology. Additionally, the chipset is said to feature ARM CPU cores and a better Xclipse GPU based on AMD's GPU. Lastly, the report suggests that the chipset will enter mass production later this year.

Galaxy S series smartphones might not feature Exynos chips for a while

To recall, Samsung launched the Exynos 2200 earlier this year for its flagship Galaxy S series including Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the chipset could not match the expectations of consumers. Rumours suggest that Samsung will not use its Exynos chipsets in the upcoming Galaxy S series smartphones, for at least a couple of years. Additionally, the South Korean tech giant is said to have created a team of 1,000 employees who are hired to create a flagship chipset from scratch.

This chipset could be used on the Galaxy S25 that might be launched in 2025. While that seems like a far-fetched rumour, it makes sense. Over the years, Samsung has been manufacturing its flagship smartphones with two different chipsets for different markets, one with a Snapdragon chipset and the other with the in-house Exynos chipset. As a trend, the model powered by Snapdragon processors has had a better performance and battery life. Hence, it might be a good decision for the company to hold off and come back with a decent system-on-a-chip (SoC).

First piece of information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra surfaces online

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is working on a new version of its 200MP sensor, called ISOCELL HP3. The report mentions that Samsung Electronics has developed the sensor with Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Now, the company is expected to equip the purported Galaxy S23 Ultra with the new 200MP sensor. Apparently, the smartphone is expected to launch next year, as the rightful successor to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Image: SAMSUNG