School Girl Interacts With PM Modi Via Hologram, Shares Experience Of Learning Through VR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in the national capital on Saturday, October 1. He also launched the 5G services in the country and with this India ushers in a new technological era.

At the 5G launch event, PM Modi interacted with a school girl from Uttar Pradesh who appeared on the dais through a hologram. The school girl shared her experience of learning about the solar system using the help of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) with PM Modi.

Sharing her experience at the 5G launch, the school girl from UP said, "When we saw the solar system in VR, we felt like the whole solar system is in front of us. We saw the rings of Saturn and landed on Mars. It was a wonderful experience." Adding further she said, "When we turned back, we saw the Sun. It all seemed real. After this, we saw a Pyramid. We had no experience of what a Pyramid looks like. But when we saw it through VR, then we realised how huge it was."

When PM Modi asked whether she can teach others through what she learned from VR, the girl replied confidently with “Yes, sir”. The Prime Minister also asked her about where they can use this technology, to which she said, "What we have studied in books, we got their experience in our school. Because of this, our interest in studies has also increased and we want to learn new things."

PM Modi launches 5G services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services on Saturday (October 1) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency. In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services.

This 5G launch comes after recently held India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 88,078 crore bid.