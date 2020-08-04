Sciencing_Bi And BethAnnn McLaughlin Confusion Explained: Are They The Same People?

Many academics and activists in the USA interacted with a Twitter account by the name of @Sciencing_Bi. The account was supposedly run by a Native American Anthropology professor belonging to the LGBTQ community and a professor from Arizona State University. Twitter reacted with heartfelt tributes and honest grief when it was revealed by BethAnn McLaughlin that @Sciencing_Bi had passed away due to COVID-19.

BethAnn is a controversial former professor and anti-sexual harassment crusader who has come forward and blamed the Arizona State University for making people teach on the campus during the pandemic. But, the next development in the story turned out to be bizarre.

BethAnn - @Sciencing_Bi confusion explained

Twitter later went on to suspend the account of BethAnn after details emerged that the former professor actually fabricated the account of @Sciencing_Bi and the female Native American Anthropologist at Arizona State University actually does not exist. @Sciencing_Bi had claimed to be an anonymous victim of sexual harassment by a Harvard Professor. McLaughlin had shared it back on July 31, 2020, that @Sciencing_Bi had passed away due to complications because of COVID-19. The company has also suspended the pseudonymous account.

McLaughlin had taken to Twitter on July 31, 2020, and written -

Sad to report @Sciencing_Bi died from COVID this evening. She was a fierce protector of people. She let me take my shoulders away from my ears knowing she was meaner and more loving than everyone else. No one has ever had my back like that. I don’t know what I’m going to do. i don't know what her students or my students who loved her will do. She made million first nations indigenious contacts from metoosetem I don't have the lifetime of good will or knowledge everyone she helped

McLaughlin made the speculations around her much concrete when she urged users to read @Sciencing_Bi's Twitter timeline. Writing that the fabricated professor was made to stay in the campus in the middle of a pandemic. Whereas faculty of the University has also come forward and stated that they did not have any professor by the information similar to @Sciencing_Bi. Scientists interacting with her have also pointed out various instances about connecting her activities with McLaughlin.

