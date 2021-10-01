Scientists Use Nitrogen-fixing Bacteria In Martian Soil, Here's What They Found

Cultivating plants in outer space is definitely one of the biggest challenges if humans ever plan to do so on another planet, say the red planet Mars. In a bid to overcome this challenge, scientists of a new study have dug into a simulated Martian soil to make it nitrogen-rich for the growth of plants. This new study focuses on nitrogen-fixing bacteria and the roles they could play in ensuring vegetation on Mars.

Importance of nitrogen, bacteria and the challenges

Nitrogen is a key component for plant growth which when combined with nitrogen-fixing bacteria ensures proper vegetation. Plant growth is basically a result of a symbiotic relationship between the two where each acts as a lifeline for the other. The bacteria found in the soil fixes atmospheric nitrogen under the ground that provides essential nutrients to the plant roots and the roots, in turn, feed the bacterial nodules. This speciality of the bacteria highlights some red flags as plants would need these organisms at all times since they cannot assimilate the atmospheric nitrogen on their own.

Using Earth-born bacteria in Martian soil

Scientists of the study basically aim to exploit this symbiotic relationship between plants and bacteria even on Mars. The soil on Mars also lacks nitrogen compounds and enriching it with nitrogen-fixing bacteria can solve the vegetation problem, as per the study. To test the theory, the scientists used the bacteria Sinorhizobium meliloti to test its effect on clover in Martian soil substitute or regolith, as per ZME Science. Scientists chose the bacteria as it can easily form symbiotic relations with clover and is readily available on Earth.

Before planting the clover in the soil, some of them were injected with nitrogen-fixing, nodule-forming bacteria whereas some were not. Findings of the study suggested that plants injected with the meliloti bacteria recorded a 75 per cent higher growth rate in its root and shoots as compared to uninjected ones. However, the study also found that there was no increment in the ammonium (NH4) levels in the regolith as the bacteria were unable to fix nitrogen in the soil. Besides, the functionality of the symbiotic relationship among bacteria and clover in regolith and those in normal ones were also found to be different.

The conclusion

Scientists found that even though the bacteria benefitted the individually injected plants, the aim of enriching the regolith was still not achieved. These results suggested that even with the nitrogen-fixing bacteria, the results of cultivation will be entirely different on Earth and Mars. Experts believe that much study is needed to understand and properly handle this process as growing plants on other planets is a long shot, reported ZME Science.

(Image: Pixabay)