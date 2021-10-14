Self-navigating Smart Cane Developed By Stanford Experts Priced At $400

Researchers from California-based Stanford University have developed a self-navigating smart cane that can robotically guide visually impaired people while walking. According to Stanford’s official report, the cane is equipped with LIDAR (Light detection and ranging) technology that is used in cars and aircraft that are capable of self-driving by measuring the distance to nearby obstacles. Interestingly, the robotic cane is even equipped with technologies that are found in smartphones like GPS and an accelerometer.

“Solder it up at home. Run our code. It's pretty cool."



Incorporating sensing and way-finding approaches from robotics and self-driving vehicles, Stanford researchers designed an open-source smart cane that could reshape life for people with blindness or sight impairment. pic.twitter.com/Fob35meMwW — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 13, 2021

The cane uses LIDAR technology

As per Stanford, they have equipped the device with a LIDAR sensor that can warn the users by sensing the obstacles around them. On the tip of the cane, they have mounted a motorized, omnidirectional wheel that maintains contact with the ground. This wheel decides where to lead the user by self-adjusting to the features of its surroundings. Besides, the device also used artificial intelligence and algorithms like simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) to steer on a path.

The developers revealed that their augmented guide is even equipped with features like GPS to precisely lead the users to their locations along with magnetometers, and a gyroscope to monitor the parameters like position, speed and direction of the user.

Easy to use and cost-effective

The developers of the device said that the augmented cane is easy to use, sports cutting-edge sensors and can even be assembled at home from its off-the-shelf parts. As per the developers, this newly developed cane weighs only three pounds and costs relatively low as compared to Research sensor canes. For comparison, the research sensor canes can cost as much as $6,000 (Rs 4.5 lakhs) and are as heavy as 50 pounds. In contrast, the Stanford developers have priced the augmented cane at just $400 (Rs 30,000) with a minimalistic weight.

How will the robotic cane help?

Once the smart cane penetrates the market, it will assist over 250 million visually impaired people around the world, as per the developers. During the testing of the device, the researchers found that the walking speed of people using the smart cane increased by 20 per cent in comparison to those not using it. In fact, the results were more impressive among those who had a proper vision but tested the device wearing blindfolds. With these results, the experts are hopeful that they will be able to enhance the quality of life of visually impaired people.

(Image: Stanford University)