Shocker! ChatGPT Passes MBA Exam; Professor Warns Shortcomings

An AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT recently passed an Masters in Business Administration (MBA) exam with B to B- grade.

Image: ChatGPT passes MBA exam (Twitter)


An AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT recently passed Masters in Business Administration (MBA) exam with B to B- grade, assessed by professor Christian Terwiesch at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the top business institutions in the world. 

ChatGPT, a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022, can write anything-including essays, emails, plays and poetry in addition to doing it in various tones and styles based on the commands given. 

'Not only are the answers correct but the explanations are excellent': Professor 

In the study, professor Terwiesch stated, “Chat GPT3 does an amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies. Not only are the answers correct, but the explanations are excellent.”

Terwiesch in his study questioned ChatGPT about a major MBA topic, “operations management” and later learnt that ChatGPT was “wonderful” at answering queries about fundamental operations management and process analysis, even those that were based on case studies. 

"Chat GPT3 was able to fix itself after getting acceptable advice from a human expert in the cases when it originally failed to match the problem with the right solution approach. The chatbot, however, also had several shortcomings as it occasionally produced surprising errors in school-level math. These mistakes can be massive in magnitude," the professor added.

The professor later evaluated the system's ability to generate fresh questions for upcoming tests and the subsequent publication of his book, and said, "The resultant questions were well phrased and occasionally even hilarious.” Before they could be used as exam questions, they needed significant alterations, he added. 

