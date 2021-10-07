Short Videos To Be Future Of Content In India, To Have 650 Million Users By 2025: Report

During 2018 and 2020, the online video user base in the country has risen to over 350 million people. The rate at which this rise has taken place is about twice as fast as other major markets such as China. Especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when everyone was compelled to stay and work from home. In such a situation, people are relying on the internet for entertainment and socializing, consuming videos in the process. Building upon the notion, a new report suggests India will have about 650 million users by the year 2025, who will consume short format of online videos.

According to a Bain & Company report (management consultancy service provider), which is titled Online Videos in India - The Long and Short of It, the short video format is the future of content in the country. The report suggests that the daily time spent by a user on online videos has increased by over 60% during 2018 and 2020 and users are watching these videos on their smartphones, primarily for entertainment. The lucrative e-commerce market has also benefited from the metrics.

Bain & Company report suggests a major surge in online short video consumption

Global leader of Bain and Company's Vector Solutions Group Arpan Sheth in a statement says that "India has a large digital community, with about 640 million Internet users and 550 million smartphone users which is rapidly growing and spending more time online. Smartphone users spend about 4.8 hours on their devices daily, of which a staggering one hour on average is spent consuming videos."

The report also mentions that video platforms are hastily adapting to short-form videos, which have a duration between 15 seconds to two minutes. With more and more people watching the short form of content, it is reaching an audience that is wider than traditional long-form of videos. In an attempt to do so, the popular social media platform Instagram recently released the feature of 'Reels,' which allows users and creators to make short videos on the platform. Additionally, YouTube has also launched a short-video format called Shorts.

The report states that the total time spent by users on short-form videos has increased by 12 times in the past few years. The audience for this is largely men from Tier-2 cities and smaller towns, but the demography is changing and now also includes viewers from metros and an increased percentage of women as well. Among other factors that have caused the rise includes cheap data and ease of watching short videos on smartphones.