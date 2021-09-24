'Side-eyeing Chloe' Viral Meme To Be Sold As NFT For Over $15,000; Check Auction Details

People on the internet have been trying to keep themselves entertained using hilarious memes from various social media sites. Featuring either a popular dialogue or an iconic scene from a movie or series, such memes are aimed at commenting on almost everything beneath the sky. Similarly, a young girl managed to break the internet after a photo of her went viral. Recent updates from the girl’s accounts confirm that the ’side-eyeing Chloe meme’ is now selling as an NFT and it is going to be worth thousands of dollars at auction. A post from the ‘side-eyeing Chloe’ confirms that the Auction is going live today and frequent updates about the sale are going to be uploaded on the @withfoundation Twitter handle.

What is NFT and when is the 'side-eyeing Chloe meme' auction starting?

The family has confirmed that the bid for this meme NFT will start at 5 Ethereum which is worth roughly $15,000. It is not shocking to see such a price tag on the meme NFT after the Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey sold his first-ever tweet for $2.9m to a Malaysia-based businessman. This was the birth of a market that deals in the ownership rights to digital art on the internet. The Doge meme non-fungible token is the Most expensive meme NFT sold for a massive $4 million back in June.

Details about the 'side-eyeing Chloe' meme

The ‘side-eyeing Chloe meme’ was picked up by the users back in 2013 after Chloe’s mother uploaded an unimpressed reaction of her daughter. The meme is now worth thousands of dollars. This is because the meme NFT gives the content a digital certificate of ownership for the piece. Keep in mind there are no copyrights for this which allows the auction winner to own the digital token representing the meme. The meme will not be available to the buyer for the same reasons.

Initially, the mother had released a video in September 2013 which featured both daughters reacting to the Disneyland surprise. The video instantly because an internet sensation and it managed to gain more than 20 million views. The monther of these douters spoke to BBC about this and said that it was very weird and overwhelming. She also said that her family and friends started sending her these memes and till this day forward the memes of Chloe that are trending on the internet.