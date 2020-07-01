Sling TV Vs Hulu Live TV Comparison: Price, Features, Channels, And More

During this time of Coronavirus pandemic, people around the globe are practising social distancing by staying at home. When everyone is quarantined in their houses, it is of utmost importance for them to be entertained. Many internet and broadband service providers are doing their best to provide uninterrupted services to people. Service providers like Hulu and Sling TV have been giving some of the best services to its users at reasonable prices. However, many users have been confused and wonder which service providers between Hulu and Sling TV provides better services than the other. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is a Sling TV vs Hulu comparison for you.

Sling TV vs Hulu Live TV Network comparison

Sling TV offers fewer local network stations than many of its competitors, including Hulu Live TV. A user needs to have a digital antenna to pick up networks like ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. This means Hulu Live considerably has better network compatibility without any requirement of any extra gadgets.

Sling TV vs Hulu Live TV price comparison and cloud DVR

Sling TV is reportedly cheaper than Hulu + Live TV providing more flexible streaming plans to its users. Sling has three main plans such as Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. The first two are $30 each, and the third is a combination of both where you just have to pay $45 per month. On the other hand, Hulu Live TV’s single streaming bundle is $54.99 per month and includes Hulu’s on-demand content. However, there is another option of $61 where users can stream without ads in Hulu.

Both, Hulu Live and Sling TV offer free cloud DVR, however, with limitations. In Hulu Live, a user must upgrade to fast forward through commercials and on the other hand, Sling Tv gives you 10 hours of storage at no additional charge.

Hulu Live TV: At $9.99 per month a user gets 200 hours and 50 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to fast forward through commercials

At $9.99 per month a user gets 200 hours and 50 hours of cloud DVR and the ability to fast forward through commercials Sling TV: $5 per month for 50 hours with and 10 hours of cloud DVR included.

Sling TV vs Hulu Live Channel comparison

In $54.99 per month, Hulu Live TV provides users with 60+ channels, 7-days free trial and two simultaneous streams. Whereas Sling TV gives 30+ and 40+ channels in its Blue and Orange package. The mixed plan of Sling TV Blue-Orange provides users with 50+ channels. However, one must note that in Sling TV Blue plan, a user gets 3 simultaneous streams and in Orange, they get only a stream. The combined pack provides 4 simultaneous streams.

Hulu Live vs Sling TV Supported Devices

Hulu Live and Sling TV both are incredible streaming media players which can be used in any existing compatible device. The two service providers support Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and more.

