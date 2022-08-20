Snap discontinues developments on Pixy drone to reprioritize company resources

Snap, the company behind the popular photos and videos sharing platform, has decided to discontinue developments and allocate resources to the Pixy drone. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Snapchat is pulling the plug on developments related to its latest product, the portable Snap Pixy drone. Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snap, recently told employees in a questions and answers round that the company would reprioritize its resources and halt further iterations of the Snap Pixy drone.

It is important to mention that it has only been four months since the launch of the product. Although Snap intends to sell the current version of the Pixy drone in the limited quantity it already is, it has stopped further research and development of the product for the time being.

As per the report, the drone is still available to purchase from the original platforms. Nevertheless, the Snap Pixy drone was not launched in India at the time of its global debut and from the very beginning, Spigel had plans to sell it in limited quantities.

The Snapchat Pixy is a portable flying camera

In a nutshell, Snap Pixy is a portable flying camera that enables users to create Snaps from a new perspective. With the help of Pixy, users can capture creative third-person photographs and video graphs as the flying camera hovers near the user and records footage. Snap's Pixy can float, orbit, and follow the user without the need for a controller or additional equipment a controller. Once users are done creating memories, Pixy lands in the palm of their hands.

Snapchat Pixy price

Snap mentions that Pixy will be available in the United States and France for $299.99 until its stock lasts. However, on the web page designed to purchase the item, the flying camera itself is listed for $229.99. Additionally, those who are interested in getting it with a dual battery charger and two batteries have to purchase the Pixy Flight Pack which is listed at $249.99. It is important to note that the dual battery charger costs $49.99 separately and a single battery costs $19.99.