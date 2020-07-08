Sophie Choudry Tech-trolled For Her 'super Cool' TV, Hits Back With Devastating Simplicity

Not a long time ago, when Donald Trump was elected US President, India undertook Demonetisation, and the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union (or so they thought) in the Brexit vote, among other things; comedian John Oliver ended his Last Week Tonight season by bidding farewell to 2016 in a manner that suggested that he thought it couldn’t possibly get any worse. How laughably off the mark he was he probably realises now, having to film shows from home or not at all as the Coronavirus reigns supreme.

To be sure, 2020 has been a year like no other in modern human history, and there appears to be a keen sense of this in just about everyone. Using acceptance of this calamitous-ness to her advantage in the deftest and understated yet devastatingly effective way possible was actor and VJ Sophie Choudry who ran afoul a netizen who was intent on trolling her for a product she had endorsed.

Choudry had taken to Instagram to promote an eAirtec 50-inch smart TV. It is unclear whether it was part of a commercial deal, or if she had actually bought the product and was just excited as a customer, since she hasn’t said explicitly that it was a promotion. But she did so, sitting in front of the box that has a lot of the TV’s specifications written on top.

Among the most important features of the eAirtec smart TV is that it runs Android 5.1, on 1GB RAM and 8GB memory and positions itself as an ‘electronics hub’. While the specs are not what one would call top-of-the-range, there is every chance that in the right hands, there is plenty of binging to do on this particular model of LED TV. However, tech-nazism appears to not agree with this, and hence, a netizen wrote back -

“This TV has Android 5.1 while google will be releasing Android 11 this year. Seems Sophie Choudry is living in the past.” To this, he added a pair of laugh-out-loud emoji.

Now he wasn’t the only one, there are others who seemed to not be able to handle the personal affront of someone honestly promoting a product, including key facts such as it being Made in India (as per Sophie) and that it is a bestseller on a popular e-commerce site. And it is sometimes wise to not engage. However, Sophie was having none of this.

With all grace, where perhaps a more standard response would be to scream back ‘what’s your problem?’ with a few obscenities thrown in, Sophie Choudry wrote back, “Well considering how 2020 is going, I think I’m happier living in the past.” To this she also added a happy-geek emoji, thereby completing the rout.

There are, of course, many ways to interpret and underscore her reply. It has been an unforeseeably difficult year, taking its toll on people’s physical, mental and economic health around the world. Given all this, it is perhaps the politeness in Sophie’s response that stands out most. It has an air of civility about it - something to pick up on within all the anger and oversmarts online these days.

