Space Perspective Raises $40M Funding; Offers Ride To 'atmospheric Edge' At ₹91 Lakh

The company has already clocked in 475 reservations from interested passengers at a deposit between Rs7.5 lakhs-18.7 lakhs and will offer rides at Rs 91 lakhs.

Harsh Vardhan
Space Perspective

Image: Twitter/@SpacePerspectiv


Space Perspective, a US-based human SpaceBalloon company, has raised $40 million in funding on October 14 as a kickstart to its ambition to deliver full-fledged flight experiences by late 2024.

Owned by husband-wife pair Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, who are the co-CEOs, each seat for the flight is estimated to cost over ₹91 lakh ($125,000). Surprisingly, the company has already clocked in 475 reservations from interested passengers at a deposit between ₹7.5 lakh-₹18.7 lakh ($10,000-$25,000), as per Tech Crunch.

The trend for balloon-oriented spaceflights

Space Perspective has come out as the second company to offer rides to the edge of Earth's atmosphere in a capsule suspended to a massive balloon. Another company named World View, based in Arizona, US, also follows the same concept and recently announced to offer space rides in the next three years.

This company, however, is relatively cheaper as tourists will have to spend just over ₹37 lakh for a ride that is estimated to last between six to eight hours.

However, Space Perspective does not have plans to breach the Karman line, the edge of Earth's atmosphere, as it aims to offer six-hour rides to its customers upto an altitude of around 32 kilometres.

Nevertheless, it is still higher than the altitude that aeroplanes fly at, which is around 11 kilometres. Besides, the company will follow the trend of space companies like SpaceX and NASA after the ride ends, as the passengers will be rescued after their capsule splashes into the ocean.

Image: Twitter/@SpacePerspectiv

