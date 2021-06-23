SpaceX's Starlink Expects To Provide Global Internet Coverage By September, Says Shotwell

Elon Musk's Starlink broadband will be available globally by September. Gwynne Shotwell, the Starlink president during a web conference hosted by Macquarie Group noted that the company has deployed 1800 satellites and when they reach their operational orbit, they will have global internet presence. She expected that Starlink will provide global coverage by September.

“We’ve successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit, we will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like September timeframe", Observer quoted Shotwell who was speaking at a web conference hosted by Macquarie Group.

Shotwell expects Starlink to become global by September

Shotwell mentioned that before it happens, Starlink has unfinished regulatory work that the company needs to get approved to provide services in the countries, reported Observer. In May, SpaceX executed its second launch of Falcon 9 first stage booster with 60 Starlink satellites to orbit. The same two-stage-to-orbit previously launched the Sentinel-6A mission. The US Federal Communications Commission this year approved SpaceX's plan to deploy some Starlink satellites at a lower earth orbit than planned to provide high-speed broadband Internet services to people who currently lack access.

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp SpaceX in May announced that it was collaborating its Starlink satellite internet service with Google to support businesses that require cloud-based applications. Starlink terminals in Google centres will enable the data delivery to remote areas and support cloud commutation firms such as Microsoft and Amazon that have also tapped into the telecom sector to use 5G connectivity. In a press release, Google said that it struck a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which had invested close to $900 million in 2015 for the manufacturing of the Starlink satellites, and launched nearly 1,625 Starlink satellites into the orbit to provide beta high-speed, low-latency broadband services to the remote areas in the United States.

This just in: @GoogleCloud wins cloud deal from @SpaceX for #Starlink internet connectivity. SpaceX will install ground stations at Google data centers that connect to Starlink satellites for fast internet service to enterprises 🛰https://t.co/DMiVZMpPeu pic.twitter.com/xUTuoruoYz — Stephanie Wong (@stephr_wong) May 13, 2021

IMAGE: AP