Starlink Becomes Fastest Satellite Based Internet Provider, Beats Viasat And HughesNet

SpaceX's newly launched Starlink satellite internet service has matched the speed of average wired broadband in the US. The service has about 90,000 active users, which is beyond the mark set by CEO Elon Musk, after which he claimed the company will launch global coverage. According to a new report by Ookla, Starlink's download and upload speed have improved a lot. Keep reading to know more.

Starlink's internet matches broadband speeds

A recent Ookla Speed Test report says that "Starlink was the only satellite internet provider in the United States with fixed-broadband-like latency figures, and median download speeds fast enough to handle most of the needs of modern online life at 97.23 Mbps during Q2 2021 (up from 65.72 Mbps in Q1 2021). HughesNet was a distant second at 19.73 Mbps (15.07 Mbps in Q1 2021) and Viasat third at 18.13 Mbps (17.67 Mbps in Q1 2021)."

The average download speed for fixed broadband users in the United States is close to 115 Mbps in Q2, 2021, and Starlink achieved a speed of about 97 Mbps, which is pretty close. Th upload speed via Starlink's satellite internet measures to be around 13 Mbps, which is closer but shorter to the average upload speed with fixed broadband that measures at 17.18 Mbps in Q2, 2021. Among the satellite internet providers, HughesNet holds second place after SpaceX Starlink, with a download speed of 19.73 Mbps and upload speed of 2.43 Mbps.

The report also adds that SpaceX Starlink is the only satellite-based internet provider with an average latency close to that of fixed broadband. Starlink says that it has been able to achieve this because of placing its satellites in the low earth orbit constellation (up to 1,000 km from the surface of the Earth ), which makes the satellites closer to the surface of the Earth, and hence provide a stable and fast connection. The other two providers, namely HughesNet and Viasat use geosynchronous to place their satellites, which is about 35,000 km from the surface of the Earth. In June 2021, Sartlink's president Gwynne Shotwell announced that the company has deployed around 1,800 satellites and once they are operational in their orbits, Starlink will start providing global coverage.