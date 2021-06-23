Starlink Internet Global Coverage May Begin By September: Will The Internet Speed Change?

To provide the fastest internet in the world, the SpaceX Starlink Mission started its beta testing program last year. SpaceX is racing towards completing its dream to become the biggest player in the broadband market. And, the Starlink internet unit expects to be able to provide continuous global coverage by end of the third quarter of 2021. So, if you have been wondering about the Global Starlink internet launch date, price & more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Global Starlink Internet launch date

According to Starlink President Gwynne Shotwel's statement in a Macquarie Group technology conference via webcast, the organisation is expecting to provide continuous global coverage by September. She also revealed some key details about Starlink Satellites mentioning that the private space agency has successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites. Later she continues by specifically mentioning that SpaceX is waiting for all those satellites to reach their operational orbit.

Once that is done, the organisation hopes that they will have continuous global coverage, so that should be like "the September timeframe". However, the mentioned month may not be the same for all the countries due to the regulatory work SpaceX will have to go into every country and get approved to provide telecoms services. But, fans are excited to know this detail.

Besides this, SpaceX promises to provide a mind-blowing Starlink Internet Speed of 1 GB per second when the complete Starlink Satellite mission is over. As mentioned by Shotwel, currently, 1,800 Starlink satellites are present in the Low Earth Orbit in space launched using the popular Falcon 9 rocket.

To be able to provide 1 GB per second internet speed, SpaceX has strategic plans to deploy 12,000 satellites in total at a cost of roughly $10 billion. For now, the organisation offers beta services in 11 countries, as per Gwynne Shotwel. Moreover, the popular Starlink internet service had received more than 500,000 preorders for its internet service without any report on technical problems.

What will be the Starlink internet price after global coverage?

Starlink users currently pay $99 a month for a subscription to the service, which is still in beta. The users also have to pay $499 for the physical kit, which includes a router, tripod and satellite dish. Once set up, the kit connects to all the Starlink satellites that beam the internet down to Earth. Even though the organisation will be providing global coverage in the future, there is a high chance that the price of the internet service will- remain the same.

Starlink internet speed after global coverage

While there is not much talk around this topic, many users have revealed that the current Starlink Internet beta programme offers them 100 Mbps internet speed. But, some people have also experience the internet speed to be around 150 Mbps. However, once the global coverage begins on the expected month, the speed will gradually increase to more than 205 Mbps.

IMAGE: AP/SPACEX