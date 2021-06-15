Sundar Pichai Surprises Doodle For Google Contest Winner Milo Golding With Video Call

Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai interacted with the winner of the 2021 Doodle for Google contest via video chat on Tuesday. Pichai himself shared the news with 11th grader Milo Golding from the United States that his inspiring artwork has won the coveted contest.

"Sharing the news with Milo was the highlight of my week," Pichai wrote on social media. Milo said his artwork meant, "Regardless of life's hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there."

Big congrats to Milo Golding, our 2021 Doodle for Google winner! His artwork titled "Finding Hope" was inspired by this year's theme "I am strong because…" and will be on our US homepage tomorrow. Sharing the news with Milo was the highlight of my week:) https://t.co/zzhnkzdEBD pic.twitter.com/kmOntanXRV — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 14, 2021

The 2021 Doodle for Google competition lets K-12 students design an inspirational “Doodle,” and the winning artwork lands on the Google homepage. Each year, the Doodle for Google competition has a specific theme, and this year’s theme was “I am strong because…”. K-12 students across the US created and submitted artwork expressing their interpretation of the theme.

Google Doodle contest-winning artwork

Milo Golding from Lexington, Kentucky won the contest for his piece titled “Finding Hope.” The artwork which made a debut on the Google homepage today depicts a teenage boy offering a balloon to a younger child. This scene is joined by few other hopeful, colourful moments that stand in bold against a B&W background to reflect the confusing feelings that we experience in life.

In an interview, Milo explained his personal connection to Doodle’s core message.

“Both of my parents are immigrants. My father immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica and my mother from China. I grew up in a rural community in eastern Kentucky, and after my dad passed away my purpose in life really shifted. It’s important to me to help other children in need in my community who might have gone through something similar.

I started a charity a few years ago called Sanguine Path. We serve children 18 and under who have lost loved ones or been affected by challenging experiences by providing them with Christmas and birthday gifts, care packages and back-to-school kits. Family members, school staff, grief counsellors or parents and guardians can refer children to the program.”

As a prize, Google will be giving Milo a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 donation to his school or non-profit organization of his choice, and a package of Google hardware and fun Googley swag.