Switch to Android spotted in APK teardown, might enable data transfer from Android to iOS

While moving from an iPhone to an Android device, one of the most cumbersome tasks is to transfer the data. To users relief, Google is developing a new application that will allow users to transfer app data from their iOS devices to a new Android device. The new application was discovered in an APK teardown of the Google Data Restore Tool. Keep reading to know more about the new feature of the Data Restore tool.

Switch to Android spotted in an APK teardown, will facilitate data transfer from iOS to Android

The 'Switch to Android' application was discovered by 9to5Google's APK teardown of Google Data Restore Tool. According to the report published by 9to5Google, the new application situated inside Google Data Restore Tool has references to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android device over a supported cable. Previously, the most relied method of transferring data from iPhone to Android device was to create a full backup on Google Drive using the iPhone and then download it using the Android Device. The Data Restore Tool shows up while setting up a new Android device and helps users to set up their device by copying their data from an older device.

The Data Transfer Tool might be able to transfer WhatsApp Chats from iOS to Android devices soon

Additionally, 9to5Google also found out that the latest version of the Data Transfer Tool by Google also has references to copying WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android. The references mentioned in the report ask users to scan a QR code using their iPhone which is displayed on the screen of the new Android device. Thereafter, the devices will connect and the transfer of data will take place. Such type of a Chat Migration feature for Android was also reported by WABetaInfo, which mentioned the data transfer to take place over a wired connection for migrating WhatsApp chat.

Google and WhatsApp both are working on easy ways to provide a smooth transition from iOS to Android devices. The Chat Migration of 'Switch to Android' feature might be revealed soon. With the smartphone market growing day-by-day, software companies have to upgrade their systems constantly in order to retain customers in their ecosystem. Keep reading for more updates on Google and iOS devices.