T mobile Security Breach: intruder claims to be in possession of 100 million user's data

T-Mobile is looking into a recently reported data breach case where the data of over 100 million users is reportedly compromised. The firm is investigating the data breach based on claims made in a forum post. Apparently, the seller has possession of data of over 100 million users and is asking for bitcoins in return for the same. Keep reading to know more about the alleged T mobile security breach.

Alleged T Mobile Data Breach 2021 - here is all that has happened so far

According to a report by Motherboard, T-Mobile is looking into an alleged data breach. A forum post by the intruder claims to sell data of as many as 100 million people. The post does not directly mention T-Mobile, but the intruder has informed Motherboard that the data has been obtained through T-Mobile servers only. The report also states that the accumulated data contains personal details such as phone numbers, security numbers, names, IMEI numbers and physical addresses. The publication also confirms that they have seen the samples of data possessed by the intruder and it belongs to T Mobile subscribers, confirming the T Mobile hack.

While the actor claims possession of data that belongs to 100 million subscribers, the underground forum is selling the data of 30 million users only. In exchange for the information, the seller is demanding 6 units of bitcoin, which roughly translates to $270,000, close to Rs. 2 crore. The subset of breached data also contains social security numbers and driver licenses. Motherboard was also able to have a conversation with the intruders as they mentioned losing access to T Mobile servers, which might be considered as a potential response from the telecommunication company. However, the actors also confirm that they have downloaded all the data, and "backed up in multiple layers."

In a statement to Vice's Motherboard, T Mobile says that "We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time." This is not the first cyberattack that has been done to gain cryptocurrency. The US government is already pacing efforts to track digital currencies that are used in cyberattacks and other information that will help stop cybercrime.