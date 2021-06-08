Tamil Nadu E-pass Registration: How To Register For And Obtain The Pass Online?

Due to an increase in COVID-19 fresh cases, new travel guidelines were notified on March 4, 2021. E-pass is now required for travel in India by the Tamil Nadu State government. If you want to go to the state of Tamil Nadu, you must first apply for a TN e-pass Online. Due to an upsurge in COVID-19 instances, the state administration has made this decision. Continue reading the article for a guide on the registration.

TN E Pass Registration Apply Online

For those who want to apply for the COVID e-pass, they just need to follow some simple steps which are mentioned below: The first step is to go to the Official Website link here Now an application form will appear in which you will have to fill in all the required details like Applicant Name, mobile number, date of birth of the applicant, email Id of the applicant, along with ID documents like Aadhaar and PAN(if required) After all the details have been entered and they are verified, you will receive your E-pass.



Eligible Candidates

Government duties

Police

Fire electricity

Water department

Health worker

Bank employees

Medial department

Patient

Death case

Medical services

As the number of instances of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu has been steadily growing, the government has established new guidelines that took effect on May 17, 2021. These guidelines are as follows:-

E-pass registration has been made mandatory for inter-district passengers along with interstate and international passengers

Only for the purpose of essential activities like a funeral, medical treatment, marriages, etc, people are allowed to travel after filling the form on the official website

Previously vegetable, meat, grocery, and other shops were allowed to operate till noon but now they can operate from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. only with 50% occupancy

Those pavement shops that were selling perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, flowers are now prohibited

Tea shops are also not allowed to operate

E-Commerce services will be allowed to operate from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sundays, full lockdown will continue to be in force

Night curfew will also continue to be in force

All the ATMs, petrol pump ls, pharmacy, and natural medicine stores will keep operating as usual

IMAGE: mpnrc.org