Telegram Down: Several Users Reported Outage On Twitter, Issue Fixed

Several users reported facing issues with Telegram, the instant messaging platform. The issue began on January 17 2022 and lasted for a couple of hours. However, Telegram acknowledged the issue and fixed it soon. The outage was limited to certain regions around the world, including India. Users reported the Telegram outage on Down Detector as well. Keep reading to know more about the Telegram down the issue and when was is resolved on January 17, 2022.

According to Down Detector, users started facing issues with the instant messaging platform Telegram from 07:50 PM IST on January 17, 2022. Half an hour later, the number of reports peaked at 4,464 and then they declined by 12 AM midnight on January 18, 2022. As mentioned on the Down Detector website, about 45% of reports were about the application not functioning properly while another 36% were about server connection related problems. About 19% of users faced issues with the website as well. While these issues were reported at the Indian portal, the global Down Detector portal reports only 446 reports at the peak of the issue.

Users in East Asia, Indonesia, India and Australia could have experienced some connection problems. Sorry! Everything's back to normal now. pic.twitter.com/1eN4oVCsGm — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 17, 2022

Telegram says it has fixed the issue

The platform itself acknowledged the issue through a tweet from its official Twitter handle. At 09:41 PM IST on January 17, 2022, Telegram states that "users in East Asia, Indonesia, India and Australia could have experienced some connection. The application also mentioned that "everything's back to normal" suggesting that the error has been fixed. As the instant messaging platform was down for several hours, netizens took to Twitter to report the problems they had been facing, along with the hashtag Telegramdown.

On Twitter, users reported that they could not send or receive messages on Telegram. Further, users reported facing log-in issues as well. Some users tried restarting their phone but that did not work either, indicating that the problem was with Telegram's servers and not with the user's internet connection or smartphones. That being said, such outages lead to moments of inconvenience for the user who might rely upon such platforms for communication and other purposes.