Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacts To Animated Video Of His Viral ‘portrait’

Tesla and Space X CEO, Elon Musk's Twitter handle is full of cryptocurrencies and funny memes. Anyone who follows him on Twitter has probably seen the viral "poorly drawn portrait" of Musk that people frequently share in response to various posts published by or related to Musk. He has also chimed in on such shares a few times. As seen by his recent tweet in response to an animation of the viral ‘portrait.' It all started when a Twitter user posted a video in response to an Elon Musk tweet for Britney Spears. Musk replied by saying that he loved it.

I love this 🤣🤣 https://t.co/UuyxsLVDQ7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2021

The video has had over 1.9 million views since it was shared, and the figure is rapidly rising. It has also gotten a lot of positive feedback. “Lol,” wrote a Twitter user. “Finally! Whoever drew this must be very happy right now! Haha, the drawing has been shared too many times for years now,” shared another. “We love you,” expressed a third.

How did Musk legitimise a meme cryptocurrency

Elon Musk certainly has an interesting viewpoint. He rallied behind the meme cryptocurrency DogeCoin and now it's legit. He never stopped tweeting about DogeCoin which reached its highest point in mid-April, more than a 10-cent mark for the first time. Each token was worth less than a penny at the beginning of January. When GameStop and DogeCoin got their stride at the end of the month, the price of DogeCoin rose to 7.5 cents, which was extremely excellent with a 10x multiplier, before dropping to 2.5 cents. In recent months, the currency has fluctuated between three and seven cents.

Musk's Witty Tweets

Recently, Musk demonstrated his witty sense of humour by tweeting a photograph of famed businessman Warren Buffet that he claimed to have discovered on the internet. “Find as many coins as you can,” stated the quote on the photo. And in a hurry!" It's also said to be Warren Buffet's "greatest financial advise." "Found on the Internet," Musk tweeted. He deteled the Tweet after some time but this proves that Elon Musk's Twitter Handel is a place for good content.

Image- @elonmusk/Twitter