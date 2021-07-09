Tesla Launches New Model Y Vehicles In China Amid Increasing Attention Of Regulators

Amidst falling sales and scrutiny from authorities in China, Tesla has launched another version of Model Y, which costs less than the original version of the electric vehicle. According to China Passenger Car Association, Tesla sold fewer China-made vehicles in the month of June than in previous months. Tesla's share also fell 1.2% on July 8, 2021. Keep reading to know more about the new Model Y launched in China.

New Model Y costs less than the standard model

Tesla launched the standard range Model Y in China, which starts at a price of CNY 276,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 31 lakhs. It costs about 20% less than the long-range version of the vehicle. The price cut also benefits Model Y as energy-efficient vehicles which cost below CNY 300,000 are offered subsidies by the government. The new Model Y uses CATL's lithium iron phosphate batteries and can run up to 326 miles on a single charge.

However, the range in real-life usage might differ from what has been mentioned as the tests are done in favourable conditions. Tesla is planning to begin with deliveries in August 2021. The launch was quite surprising as the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk stated in the past that the vehicle delivers unacceptably low range. The previous standard range Model Y offered a cruising range of fewer than 250 miles. The model was even removed from the Model Y configurator and Elon Musk informed that the model will be available off the menu.

Tesla had to recall more than 285,000 vehicles in China

Recently, Tesla recalled over 285,000 vehicles in China over an accidental cruise control activation issue. The cruise control system activated itself when the driver tried to shift gears or touch the gear selection, resulting in sudden acceleration which led vehicles out of control. Tesla said that they would remotely upgrade the software installed on the Tesla Model 3 on more than 90% of the total number of vehicles sold. It is not a good sign for the company as it has been questioned again and again by the Chinese auhtorities leading to bad publicity.

IMAGE: TESLACN TWITTER