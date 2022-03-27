Tesla Owner Thanks Elon Musk For Keeping His Family Safe After Deadly Crash; Shares Pic

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla claims to manufacture one of the safest electric vehicles. While some might not believe it, a Tesla owner had presented the proof, thanking Musk for keeping him and his family safe. Tagging Musk in his tweet, the owner shared a picture of his Tesla car which suffered a deadly crash. Named Paul Kelly, the EV owner showed the vehicle's left portion completely worn out till the front door. "Thank you @elonmusk and @tesla for keeping my family safe. The car is dead. We are fine (sic)", he captioned the image.

Thank you @elonmusk and @tesla for keeping my family safe. The car is dead. We are fine. pic.twitter.com/vj8K0phJ9g — Paul Kelly 🇮🇪 (@shortword) March 26, 2022

Tesla's safety system

The EV company says that its vehicles are engineered to be the safest in the world as each one combines powerful onboard technology with an all-electric design to help protect every driver, passenger and pedestrian. According to Tesla, each one of its vehicles- Model 3, Model S, Model Y and Model X has won a 5-star safety rating from the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The Tesla vehicles are equipped with eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors to provide 360 degrees of visibility and detect both hard and soft objects, including surrounding vehicles. The company says that its active safety features, which are powered by Tesla's Autopilot technology help reduce impact severity or prevent accidents from happening altogether.

On several occasions, Tesla owners have shared videos of Tesla's autopilot evading obstacles on the road. However, multiple reports about driverless Tesla crashes have claimed the lives of its owners. According to a report by The New York Times, two passengers were killed in a fiery crash in April last year when a self-driving Tesla crashed into a tree in Texas. In another instance, a Tesla Model 3 had reportedly crashed into a police car in Florida in September 2021.

Tesla opens new factory in Germany

Last week, Tesla opened its new Giga factory in Germany's Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf. The company says its new “Gigafactory" will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck attended the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, southeast of the German capital, with Tesla boss Musk. The inauguration event caught many eyeballs after Musk's dancing video during the ceremony went viral.

Elon Musk keeps Tesla tradition alive by dancing during Giga Berlin’s first Model Y handovershttps://t.co/B36qx4ACHy by @ResidentSponge pic.twitter.com/p9VhwKqxOD — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) March 22, 2022

(Image: AP)