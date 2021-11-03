Tesla Shares Drop By 4% In Midday After Musk Tweets Stating Hertz Contract Not Signed Yet

Shares of electric automobile manufacturer, Tesla hit a fall of 4% in midday trading on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk announced that the contract with Hertz was not finalised yet. The shares fell 3.6% and traded at $1,164 per share on Tuesday. The news came after the market closed on Monday with Tesla gaining 8.5%, as updated by a Twitter account called "Tesla Silicon Valley Club." To this, Musks tweeted about six hours later saying, "You’re welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics."

As per reports, Hertz was supposed to make an order for 1,00,000 units to build it's electric vehicle rental fleet by the end of 2022. While Tesla CEO announced a delay in the deal, Hertz on Tuesday stood by their comments and mentioned that the plans had not changed. “As we announced last week, Hertz has made an initial order of 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2022 and is investing in new EV charging infrastructure across the company’s global operations,” the company said in an email to the Associated Press. “Deliveries of the Teslas already have started, and consumer reaction to our commitment to lead in electrification has been beyond our expectations," they added.

As per the AP report, the dip was a major setback after Tesla gained a 33% rise in the week after the deal with Hertz was announced. In an interview with AP, Hertz interim CEO, Mark Fields has confirmed that the electric vehicles were already arriving at the company sites. He also added that the cars will be ready for rent anytime in November.

Tesla market value reached $1 trillion after Hertz order

On October 25, Tesla's market cap hit $1 trillion mark shortly after it announced the deal with car rental company Hertz. The news took the company's stock to a record high with stocks traded at $1,045 on the same day, which had traded at $900 a day before as per CNBC. The experts also anticipated that with the new Tesla Model 3 electric sedan the stock prices could see new highs. Celebrating the new achievement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the news minutes before the market closed on Oct 25. "Wild $Times" he had written on Twitter.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP