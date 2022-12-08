This Indian Dish Becomes The Most Searched Food Recipe On Google In 2022 Trend List

The year 2022 was a bag full of surprises, some were pleasant like the horror of the deadly virus subsided, and others were outright tragic. While things started to get back to normal, the Russia-Ukraine war that started in February raised the possibility of a potential World War 3.

In happiness and crisis, we always look to devour some good food to forget our worries. On Wednesday, the much-loved search engine google shared the “Year in Search” 2022 list.

While search queries like Wordle and India vs England were crowned as the most searched terms of 2022 it was an Indian dish that bagged the top spot in the Recipe category. Indian dish and vegetarian delight, Paneer Pasanda became the most searched food recipe worldwide on Google in 2022. The Indian delight managed to beat, deserts like Bolo Caserio (Homemade cake) and Tuzlu Kurabiye (Salt cookies) to top the list.

From Homemade cakes to overnight oats: Here are the Top 5 most searched recipes

The rich and delicious recipe of shallow fried stuffed paneer delicacy, Paneer Pasanda is an Indian staple. The dish that managed to top the most searched recipes list was followed by delicacies like Bolo Caserio (Homemade cake) and Tuzlu Kurabiye (Salt cookies). The concept of Pasanda had its origin in the Indian subcontinent in the regions of Hyderabad, Rampur, and parts of Pakistan. The vegetarian variant of meat pasanda that used to be a staple in the royal courts of the Mughal Empire, Paneer Pasanda managed to gain much love from Indian households.

Homemade Portuguese cake Bolo Caserio has a lot of lovers in the Spanish demography. The Spanish-style cake managed to bag the second spot. Most searches of Bolo Caserio came from Brazil. Countries like Angola, Mozambique, and Portugal also searched for the recipe for the Spanish homemade cake, making it bag the second position.

The savoury salted cookies popular in Turkey, Tuzlu Kurabiye managed to bag the third spot. While Tukey contributed to the maximum searches, European countries like Cyprus, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands also contributed to its position in the search list. It was the Overnight Oats that took the fourth spot due to their popularity in the west. The German variant of Cinnamon rolls Zimtschnecken bagged the 5th spot in the most searched list by Google. The rolls are not only popular in Germany, but hold a lot of popularity in countries like Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, etc.