Tiger King Coin: Check How To Buy Tiger King Crypto Coin And Price Prediction Details Here

The popular Netflix series, Tiger King has started trending again but not as a series but as a new cryptocurrency. This cryptocurrency is called the Tiger King coin and it happens to be the official cryptocurrency of Joe Exotic. The man has endorsed this new Tiger King coin and has already released it for the users to buy. This will help the creator of this coin as a percentage of $TKING and his bag will keep increasing as the people keep buying his coin. Apart from this, here is also some more information about the new Tiger King Coin.

How to buy Tiger King crypto coin?

Currently, the users can buy Tiger King crypto coins from a crypto exchange like BNS. In order to buy this popular coin, the users will need to create an account on some exchanges that are selling this Cryptocurrency. To start the account creation process, the users will need to submit basic details of the investor, such as their name and their bank account details. They might also ask for a Pan Card for verifications processes. The users can then buy Tiger King Coin from their debit as well as credit cards.

Tiger King coin price

The value of the Tiger King coin has seen a total of 900% rise since the start of July. It is also believed that the price might fluctuate after a new season of the Netflix show, Tiger King has been released. This currency was also marked as the 2,663rd most valuable token according to CoinMarketCap. with each coin worth just 7/10,000th of a cent. The official site of this coin states, Joe will always be the Tiger King, but his colourful career has landed him with a hefty legal bill in a bid to fight a corrupt legal system. Currently, the popular Netflix actor is serving his 22-year prison sentence. This was after being charged with animal abuse and his attempt to hire someone to kill rival Carole Baskin.

Tiger King price prediction

There have been a number of different websites and experts who have been trying to predict the price of Tiger King Coin. According to digitalcoinprice.com, the price of this Tiger King Coin is supposed to rise up to $0.0000627541 USD in the coming year. A five-year prediction from the same websites claims the rise of Tiger King Coin to be around $0.0001321646 USD. Keep in mind that these prices are just predictions and could vary according to various factors.