Tim Cook Addresses Employee Unrest, Pay Equity, Other Workplace Issues In Internal Meeting

It has hardly been a week since Apple conducted its California Streaming event, and Apple seems to be facing an undeniable issue of employee unrest. Apple is known to maintain high levels of secrecy as far as internal matters are concerned. However, the increasing unrest among employees at Apple led Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, to address some questions in an all-staff meeting on Friday, September 17, 2021.

According to a recent report by New York Times, Tim Cook took an all-staff meeting for the first time since issues regarding employee concerns have started to surface. The publication has obtained a recording of the meeting, in which Cook answered only two questions put forward by activist employees. The all-staff meeting was supposed to be broadcasted to Apple employees around the world.

CEO Tim Cook addresses an all-staff meeting

The meeting holds sheer importance at this point in time, as over the past few months, hundreds of people who claim to be current or former Apple employees have submitted complaints against sexual harassment, retaliation, verbal abuse and discrimination at work. As mentioned in the report published by New York Times, Cher Scarlett and Janneke Parrish (Apple employees) say that the accounts and statements regarding all the issues mentioned above have been submitted to an activist employee group that is called #AppleToo.

The employee activist group has also posted some anonymous stories on the internet and is encouraging workers or former employees to raise their complaints with state and federal officials. The issues highlighted by their stories include unfavourable workplace conditions, company's business practices and unequal pay. Additionally, some employees who spoke to New York Times also said that Apple's secret work culture discourages employees from talking about their issues on any platform, being it social media, the press or even with their co-workers.

more than 500 current and former Apple employees have submitted accounts of verbal abuse, sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination at work, to an employee-activist group that calls itself #AppleToo: NYT



Here is what Tim Cook and Deirdre O'Brien said at the meeting

During the all-staff meeting, Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's human resources chief said that Apple keeps a check on its compensation practices to ensure that the company pays fairly to the employees. Upon being asked about Texas' abortion restrictions, CEO Tim Cook said that Apple was looking whether it could aid a legal fight and that the medical insurance for workers would pay for workers in Texas.

Most recently, #AppleToo workers wrote an open letter to Tim Cook, asking for "increased separation between Apple-owned and worker-owned digital and physical property in all Apple policies." Another case about an employee, Sr. EPM Ashely Gjovik being fired after raising allegations of internal harassment and sexism came up earlier last week.

8/3-4 I concerted with coworkers to gather evidence of possible workplace safety issues, #Apple negligence, and even a cover-up by Apple EH&S. I was supposed to go to the office on 8/5, but EH&S decided to start fixing things on 8/4 before I'd be there. I was put on leave 8/4. pic.twitter.com/xJ5E4843tJ — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) September 18, 2021

Image: AP