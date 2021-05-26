Track Cyclone Yaas Impact With These 5 Real-time Platforms As States Remain Alert

After the nation battled Cyclone Tauktae, multiple states are working towards keeping Cyclone Yaas in check by evacuating people, providing relief material, and more As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast on Wednesday. The cyclone is set to impact the states of Odisha and West Bengal as it is scheduled to hit the coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around noon on Wednesday.

Platforms to track the impact of Cyclone Yaas

UMANG app

The Government of India’s UMANG app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. This app provides real-time tracking of the cyclone. The app is also useful for details surrounding the other important services of the Indian Meteorological Department.

GIS-Eri India map

A map has been created by Geographic Information System and Solutions platform Esri India to trace the live path of the cyclone. The map created with ArcGIS Online and Esri’s mapping and analytics team provided details of not just the weather, but also of the wind speed, number of homes and population in the area

Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre website

Another platform that helps in the real-time track of Cyclone Yaas is the RSMC, which has been developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

IMD’s Mausam wesbsite

The Mausam website is another venture created by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The platform has a tab where all warnings related to the cyclone can be checked. One can also check the Track of Cyclone feature, to know about the exact point of the eye of the cyclone.

Windy.com

Windy.com is another website that helps one track the cyclone on a real-time basis. The exact location, along with details on rain, thunder, wind speed, temperature and clouds is a part of the website.