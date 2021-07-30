Twitter Inc shutting down offices: Tech giants to implement compulsory vaccination policy

With the fall in COVID-19 cases, tech giants around the world have resumed operations from their official premises. However, with the emergence of the Delta variant, companies are now making vaccination mandatory for employees. While some are shutting down their offices, others are implementing a mask requirement policy at workplace. Keep reading to know what companies like Twitter, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple are doing in these uncertain scenarios.

Twitter Inc is shutting down their reopened offices

Twitter Inc was allowing employees to campuses in New York and San Francisco at 50% capacity about 15 days ago, with proof of vaccination. An internal company survey also revealed that about 63% of employees in New York and 45% of employees in San Francisco intended to return to the office before the last reopening. The remaining continued to work remotely. However, now they have stopped any further premise openings, and are shutting down the reopened offices.

Google and Facebook asking employees to get vaccinated to resume work from official premises

While Google was planning to resume operations from official premises, the company has extended voluntary work from home until October 18, 2021, according to an official blog post dated July 28, 2021. In the post, CEO Sundar Pichai also mentions that employees will need to be vaccinated to work on campuses. The required vaccination policy will be rolled out in the United States during the coming month, with implementations varying according to local conditions regulations.

One of the largest social media companies in the world, Facebook Inc has also asked employees to get vaccinated before they return to offices in the US. Like Google, Facebook has also said that that the policy will be implemented based on local situations and regulations. Facebook Inc is planning to open campuses at 50% capacity by September, with an aim towards reopening at 100% capacity in October.

Apple might reopen offices in October

While the plans to reopen campuses in September, Apple has also announced a delay in resuming operations from the office. Alongside, retail employees have been asked to wear masks on the premises again, as the requirement was dropped in June 2021.