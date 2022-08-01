Uber releases new features to improve drivers' experience in the United States

Uber is among the most popular cab booking services in the country. However, for quite some time now, users have been facing an issue where their ride is cancelled by the drivers for no apparent reason. The driver either asks to reveal the destination before picking up the passenger or forces them to make the payment in cash. Keeping these issues at the centre, Uber is going to release a couple of updates to its app. While the update does not contain any new features for users, it contains three main addition for drivers.

Uber introduces Upfront Fares, Trip Radar and driver reward program

On July 29, 2022, Uber announced via a blog post that "We're announcing key new features that are a direct result of understanding and investing in the driver experience - and they're only available on Uber."

Adding to it, CEO Dara Khosroshahi mentions "I had the chance to announce these new innovations to more than a hundred drivers in person yesterday in Washington DC, and I'm excited to share them with the world."

First, Uber is adding Upfront Fares, which according to the company, completely reimagine the way drivers accept rides. As a part of the feature. drivers will see more information on their screen while accepting a ride, including how much they will earn and where exactly they have to go. In the blog post, Uber also mentions that it piloted the Upfront Fares features in some cities where not only drivers but the rider experience improved too. As of now, the feature is being released in the United States.

Another feature that will be revealed over the next couple of months is called Trip Radar. The feature will enable drivers to look at all the trips that are available around them. "Historically, drivers have been sent just one trip request at a time. Trip Radar is a new feature that lets drivers see a list of other trips happening nearby."

Last but not least, the platform has partnered with Mastercard, Branch and Marqeta to release the new Uber Pro debit card which will give drivers a cashback of up to seven per cent on the gas station. Hopefully, the new Uber features will extend to other parts of the world soon and improve the riders' experience as well.