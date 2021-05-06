Unable To Fetch Address WazirX Issue: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Over the past couple of months, the cryptocurrency market has seen an unparalleled boom. Bitcoin, Etherum and other cryptocurrencies have reached their peak prices. While cryptocurrencies were a niche hobby once upon a time, more and more people around the world have been picking up on this hobby as it has become clear that they are here to stay. A lot of major brands, banks and financial institutions have been getting involved with the crypto and blockchain business.

As the crypto industry matures and become popular, more and more cryptocurrencies are being added to the market. Over the past few months, many people in India have started to take an interest in investing in cryptocurrencies. While getting started with cryptocurrencies can be difficult, the WazirX crypto exchange has been the choice of crypto trading app for Indians. However, over the past few days, many WazirX users have been facing problems with using their trading accounts correctly. One of the major problems users have searched for includes the 'Unable to Fetch Address WazirX' issue. In this article, we'll be taking a look at this problem and a few other issues WazirX users encountered.

What is the 'Unable to fetch Address WazirX' issue?

Depositing cryptocurrencies or coins in the WazirX app is completely different from depositing cash into your WazirX account. Being a crypto exchange, WazirX has the option to send and receive cryptocurrencies, directly through the app. However, doing so can be a complicated process. The 'Address' is the location/destination of the crypto account where you receive your crypto. Here is a step-by-step explanation with a screenshot of how to deposit crypto into the WazirX app.

Open the WazirX app and choose the coin you want to receive/send

Go to the 'Funds' option and navigate to the crypto you want to send/receive.

Open the given crypto coin option and at the bottom, you will be able to see the Deposit/Withdraw option.

Make sure you copy the correct address to deposit or withdraw. If you send/receive crypto on the address, your coins may be lost forever.

Refer to the screenshot below (QR code and address removed for user privacy)

Image: WazirX App

WazirX Deposit Problem - WazirX UPI unavailable

Many users have also been reporting WazirX deposit issues when try to deposit INR funds into their accounts. Often times, the UPI options to deposit funds are unavailable. However, users can still deposit their money into the WazirX app using the bank transfer option. Users need to make sure they use the correct bank details given in the app to send money. Stay tuned for more updates on crypto trading.

PROMO IMAGE: WAZIRX TWITTER