United Airlines To Buy 15 Ultrafast Jets To Bring Back Supersonic Air Flights

United Airlines said June 3 said it will spend $3 billion to buy 15 supersonic, zero-emissions jetliners from aviation startup Boom Supersonic. According to a press release, the jet maker informed that its “overture” model jets will fly at double the speed of today’s fastest airliners, carrying up to 88 travellers each from New York to London in 3.5 hours and San Francisco to Tokyo in six hours. The Denver-based startup added that the planes will exclusively use jet fuel created from organic matter, making them the world’s first large commercial aircraft with net-zero carbon emissions.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, “United continues on its trajectory to build a more innovative, sustainable airline and today’s advancements in technology are making it more viable for that to include supersonic planes”.

Kirby added, “Our mission has always been about connecting people and now working with Boom, we’ll be able to do that on an even greater scale.”

We're the first U.S. airline to sign an agreement for @boomaero's ‘Overture’ airliners which are expected to be net-zero carbon and connect 500+ cities in nearly half the time. Taking off in 2029: https://t.co/aTeMBwXa10 #BoomSupersonic pic.twitter.com/GOeag9c1HF — United Airlines (@united) June 3, 2021

'Significant step'

As per the press note, the Overture would be the first commercial faster-than-sound jet to take flight since the Concorde flew from the 1970s until 2003. it is worth mentioning that Concordes were retired amid declining demand for air travel after 9/11, as well as passenger complaints about noise, lack of cabin space and pricey tickets.

United said the supersonic aircraft is expected to carry passengers by 2029. The Overture plane will be designed to run entirely on sustainable fuel and produce "net-zero" carbon emissions, according to the companies. Boom Supersonic has yet to test any aircraft, with plans for a test flight of a one-seater aircraft sometime later this year or early in 2022. The firm then plans to break ground on an Overture factory capable of manufacturing 66 jets per year in 2022, conduct its first full-sized test flights in 2026. Then offer passenger flights through United and other airlines in 2029.

Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO, of Boom Supersonic, said, “The world’s first order of net-zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world. At speeds twice as fast, United passengers will experience all the advantages of life lived in person, from deeper, more productive business relationships to longer, more relaxing vacations to far-off destinations.”

