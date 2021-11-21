UP: PM Modi Highlights Need For High-power Technology Missions To Modernise Police Setups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the valedictory session of the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvind Kumar, DGPs of different states and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) marked their presence at the event. At the valedictory session, the Prime Minister called for the setting up of a high-power police technology mission in a bid to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing.

Took part in the DGP/IGP conference in Lucknow. This is an important forum in which we are having extensive deliberations on modernisation of our police set-up. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2021

The meeting was attended by 62 DGPs and IGPs of the States and Union territories and the director generals (DGs) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs). More than 400 officers of various ranks attended the conference virtually from IB offices across the country. PM Modi also awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service to Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel.

Need for high-power police technology pushed by PM Modi

PM Modi was addressing the valedictory session of the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs, and sought an analysis of all police-related incidents and developed case studies to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism.

An official statement read, "He (PM Modi) called for constituting a high-power police technology mission under the leadership of the home minister to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements."

To tackle some of the routine challenges faced by the police, PM Modi also pitched for involving highly-qualified youngsters to look for technological solutions through hackathons.

Union Min Amit Shah inaugurates 56th Conference of DGPs and IGPs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday partook in the inauguration ceremony of the 56th Conference of DGPs and IGPs and hailed the role played by the security forces during the COVID-19 pandemic and the sacrifices made by them. While at the inauguration, Shah stressed the need for better coordination between the state police forces and central agencies and laid emphasis on focussed action on security-related issues such as Maoist Violence and Cybercrime.

Shah during his address stressed the need to focus on security-related issues, including coastal security, left-wing extremism, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime and border area management. A presentation by The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) was also made during the conference.

