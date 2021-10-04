UPI's Transaction Value On Course To Reach $1 Trillion Annually, Affirms Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that UPI’s transaction value for August 2021 and September 2021 has already touched the required pace to achieve the ultimate target of USD 1 trillion annually. Recently, UPI transactions have been on the uptrend as it has become easier both for the vendor and the customer to carry money in their electronic wallets. United Payments Interface (UPI) transactions earlier crossed the milestone in September of breaching the Rs 6.50 lakh crore mark. Earlier in July, UPI transaction value had crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark.

The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) flagship payment platform saw more than 365 crore transactions in September worth Rs 654,351 crore. The number of UPI transactions has significantly increased since the beginning of the pandemic as people preferred contactless payments. From early 2021, monthly transaction values have risen by almost 52%. Since its launch in 2016, it took more than four years to cross the monthly transaction value of Rs 3 lakh crore. However, the number has more than doubled and crossed Rs 6 lakh crore. The transaction value doubled in less than a year. As of now, the average monthly growth rate of UPI transactions has been at 5.8% since March 2020. As Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, if the current rate is continued or even bettered, the transaction value will cross the USD 1 trillion mark for the fiscal year of 2022.

Could the festive period help in achieving the target faster?

Several experts suggest that the next big landmark could be achieved for the growth in UPI transactions over the festive periods. Since the festivals will be celebrated in a controlled manner due to COVID-19, there will be stalls outside pandals across the country. This could cause a boom in the number of UPI transactions. Due to the Zero Merchant Discount Rate (MDR), which has been in effect since January 2020, it has made it easier for vendors of all sizes to acquire digital modes of payment. Under MDR policy, a merchant will not be levied any charges on digital payments made through UPI, RuPay debit cards and UPI QR codes. The policy also mandates companies with a turnover of over Rs 50 crore to make low-cost modes of payments available.

