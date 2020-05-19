US Justice Dept Authorities Charge Founder-CEO Of Iran-based Firm For Violating Sanctions

The United States authorities on Monday have charged the founder and CEO of an Iran-based financial services firm for alleged sanctions violations. According to the US Justice Department, the firm had allegedly enabled the illegal export of software products. The US Justice Department's release read, "Today [Justice Department officials] announced the unsealing of a six-count federal indictment against Seyed Sajjad Shahidian, 33, Vahid Vali, 33, and PAYMENT24 for conducting financial transactions in violation of US sanctions against Iran."

Reportedly, Shahidian who was extradited from the UK made his appearance before a federal judge on Monday, however, Vali is still missing. Further, the firm 'PAYMENT24' was helping Iranian citizens conduct prohibited transactions with US businesses including the unlawful purchase and exportation of computer software and other technology.

'Americans will be expelled'

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Americans will be expelled from Iraq and Syria, renewing its call for the United States to withdraw its troops from the region. The US-Iran relations had hit the nadir when American forces killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in early January which was followed by Tehran’s attack on military bases in Iraq that housed US troops. Khamenei further accused the US government of warmongering, helping “notorious” regimes, training terrorists, and unconditional support for oppression.

(With ANI Inputs)