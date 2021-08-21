VidCon 2021 Cancelled As COVID-19 Cases Rise In The USA, Next Event To Be Held In 2022

VidCon's US convention has been cancelled due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The convention was scheduled to take place from 21 to 24 October, at the Anaheim Convention Center, California.

After being conducted in a virtual format for over a year, VidCon was finally attempting to return to a physical format in October. However, the organizers said that the event is now scheduled for June 2022 and any non-single day tickets will be transferred to the next VidCon.

VidCon 2021 pushed to June 2022

While VidCon has announced that the October 2021 event has been cancelled, the organizers have already announced the dates for an event next year. The VidCon 2022 will be held from 22 to 25 June. However, the event might not contain the same activities and guests this year. Nevertheless, the company is still holding digital sessions that are called 'VidCon Now' and the schedule for the same is available on the official website.

With a heavy heart, we must confirm we are canceling VidCon US 2021 💔 We hope to see you in Anaheim June 22 – 25, 2022! For more information on ticket transfers, refunds, and FAQs, please visit https://t.co/VwfnzSH0mR. pic.twitter.com/3lHz0A9uMU — VidCon (@VidCon) August 20, 2021

VidCon 2021 was the second event in a row to get cancelled

VidCon 2020 was scheduled from 17 to 20 June in Anaheim, California. The event was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and rescheduled for fall, 2020. That, too, could not happen and the event was postponed to be held in the summer of 2021, which now stands cancelled. As mentioned earlier, non-single day tickets will automatically be transferred to the next VidCon. People can also ask for a refund until 3 June 2022. Additionally, single-day tickets for the VidCon convention 2021 will be refunded automatically.

VidCon is not the only event to struggle amid the ongoing pandemic

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the guidelines of social distancing, a lot of companies have held their events and keynotes through a virtual-only mode. Previously, launch events from companies like Apple and Samsung used to be packed with journalists and other enthusiasts. However, most companies are holding digital events considering the current scenario. Some events now require attendees to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as well.