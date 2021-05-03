Vinod Khosla Contributes $10 Million In Support Of India's Fight Against COVID-19

Vinod Khosla informed his followers on Twitter, earlier today, of his contribution towards COVID-19 funds and encouraged others to do the same. Vinod Khosla is an Indian-American billionaire businessman and venture capitalist who was recently listed No. 353 on the Forbes 400 list. His recent donation to Give India has become the topic of interest on Twitter today as netizens have been praising him endlessly for the hefty amount that is going on the check.

Vinod Khosla donates $10 million towards COVID 19 relief funds

India being one of the worst affected countries today has got the world talking. As a result, many celebrities and eminent personalities have shown up to support our nation today with as much as they could. Vinod Khosla is among the many who has openly come in support of India and has donated a generous amount for the betterment of the situation here. While tweeting about his contributions, he informed his followers about the situation Indians are facing with the lack of oxygen supply in hospitals. His tweet read, "The Khosla Family is adding $10m to @GiveIndia to its previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need. There is large and very urgent needs & a day's delay costs lives. One day at one hospital without oxygen had 8 people die gasping for breadth!"

The Khosla Family is adding $10m to @GiveIndia to it's previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need. There is large and very urgent needs & a day's delay costs lives. One day at one hospital without oxygen had 8 people die gasping for breadth! — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) May 2, 2021

GiveIndia is a non-profit organisation in India and an online donation platform that aims to channel and provide resources to credible non-governmental organisations across India. The organisation has currently partnered with Municipal Corporations, State Health Ministry, hospitals and doctors and key NGO networks, who have been authorized to supply equipment to charitable hospitals and COVID Care Centres. Give India thanked Vinod Khosla for his donation as well, tweeting, "Thank you @vkhosla for your kind words and for supporting us and our COVID relief work. We are very grateful for your generosity. #IndiaFightsCOVID19"

Thank you @vkhosla for your kind words and for supporting us and our COVID relief work. We are very grateful for your generosity. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — GiveIndia (@GiveIndia) May 3, 2021

According to Forbes, Vinod Khosla's net worth is an estimated $2.8 billion as of 2021. The majority of his net worth emerges from Khosla Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, which is known to invest in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics. The firm scored recent exits with IPOs of Affirm and DoorDash and SPAC listings of Quantumscape and Opendoor. Khosla is also the co-founder of Sun Microsystems that he built alongside Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy in 1982.

