Vodafone Idea Increases Data Allowance On Two Of Its Prepaid Plans: Here's All About It

Vodafone Idea has decided to increase the data allowance on two of its prepaid recharge plans. Both the plans are valid for a month and both of them offer high-speed internet with a daily SMS facility as well.

These Vodafone Idea prepaid plans now offer 1GB of extra data

First, the Vodafone Idea prepaid recharging plan worth Rs. 409 comes with a validity of 28 days. As the plan remains valid, users get benefits such as 100SMS per day, BInge Al Night, weekend data rollover and other perks such as Data Delights. As mentioned earlier, the plan's data allowance has been increased from 2.5GB to 3.5GB per day. The data allowance will reset every day, giving users a total of 3.5GB of data every single day for 28 days.

Second, the Vodafone Idea prepaid recharging plan worth Rs. 475 offers a validity of 28 days as well. Services offered as a part of the plan include 100SMS per day, Binge All NIght, Weekend Data rollover and other perks like Data Delights. As far as the data allowance is concerned, previously, users were offered 3GB of data per day. Now, they will have 4GB of daily high-speed data as a part of the plan, without paying any extra charges.

VI achieves a top download speed of 5.92Gbps

In related news, Vodafone Idea achieved a download speed of 5.92Gbps during its 5G trials in May 2022. The trial was conducted in Pune, Maharashtra. It is a significant improvement over the speed achieved in the 5G trials conducted previously, which was 4Gbps. Read along to find out more details about the infrastructure used, the peak speed and other details of the Vodafone Idea 5G trial.

The peak download speed of 5.92Gbps was achieved with the help of a single test device. The 5G trials in Pune, Maharashtra, are being conducted on a stable combination of the high band (mmWave) and mid-band trial spectrum, using Ericsson's Massive MIMO equipment. The trial also used Ericsson's Standalone architecture and New Radio-Dual Connectivity. With the help of this software, Vodafone Idea will be able to provide low-latency bandwidth for demanding applications such as high-resolution video streaming.