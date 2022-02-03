What Features Will E-passports Have & How Will They Facilitate Travel? Know It All Here

The Union government on Thursday elaborated on the rollout of Electronic passports (e-passports) in the upper house during the ongoing first leg of the Budget session of the Parliament. The rollout of tech-based passports was announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget presentation on Tuesday.

While elucidating the salient features of the Union Budget 2020, MoS External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Thursday informed Rajya Sabha that the government is working on the development of E-Passports that will consist of technology-based advanced features like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip.

What is an E-Passport?

The electronic passport will comprise a chip that will hold all the personal details of a passenger updated by the government. The chip will be embedded in the passport booklet. The E-passport will be based on the use of contactless smart card technology.

"The ministry is planning to issue chip-enabled e-passports to citizens with advanced security features. The e-passport features contactless smart card technology, including an embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip embedded in the front or back cover or page of the passport," MoS External Affairs told Rajya Sabha.

How will an E-passport function?

Explaining further on how E-passport could be used, MoS Murleedharan stated that the personal details of identification of a passenger will be stored on a chip that would be embedded in the passport booklet. Thus, once the data has been updated by the government on the chip, it cannot be changed by any physical means, therefore reducing the chances of fraudulent practices.

What are the perks of an E-passport?

With the use of technology, it will be easier to upgrade the existing passports or to provide other related services with much more ease and convenience. It will also be easier for the government to keep the track of an individual’s data.

"The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally stored in the chip, which would be embedded in the physical passport booklet," the minister said. "In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication," he added.

The e-passport will facilitate international travel and will also ensure that the information of the passengers enrolled on the passport has not been tampered with. The latest advancement has been made in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an UN-based agency that defines standards for travel documents. The government is looking forward to getting it functional in the coming fiscal.



Image: Twitter/ PTI