What Happens If You Don't Take The Second Dose Of COVID Vaccine? Details Here

India has started administering the COVID vaccines and within a matter of 2 months, millions have been vaccinated. But according to the experts from the Ministry of Health of India, there is a decrease in the number of people who are having their shots. Vaccine apprehension, fear of side effects, misaligned schedules, and unavailability are some of the current causes of missed doses. So what happens if you skip the second dose? Is it compulsory to take the second dose of COVID vaccine?

What Happens if You Don't Take the Second Dose of COVID Vaccine?

Millions of people have been successfully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in just two months. Many people, including those in India, are lining up for their second COVID shot, which is needed for maximum long-term safety and efficacy. Although both shots of the COVID vaccine are needed, experts are reporting a decrease in the number of people who are having their shots. Vaccine apprehension, fear of side effects, misaligned schedules, and unavailability are some of the current causes of missed doses.

The gap between 2 doses of the #Covishield vaccine should be increased from 28 days to 6-8 weeks for better results, the government has written to States & UTs. The revised interval applies only to Serum Institute of India's Covishield & not to Bharat Biotech's #Covaxin. pic.twitter.com/fYd74Y7j8N — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) March 22, 2021

According to the ministry of health of India, if you miss doses according to your schedule, the vaccine cannot function as well as it should. It's also important for any vaccine to function properly if it's provided within the timeframe specified on the factsheet. As a result, if an individual misses the second shot or fails to get the shot in time, problems can arise.

Most vaccines are currently administered in India and other countries as a two-dose regimen, requiring people to return for a follow-up vaccine dose weeks after the initial jab. Although a single dose regimen can save supplies and speed up the process, vaccine doses spaced weeks apart help improve immunity and produce antibodies necessary for COVID-19 defence.

Is It Compulsory to Take the Second Dose of COVID Vaccine?

To provide complete protection against this deadly virus, two full doses of the vaccine are needed. Although a single dose of the vaccine will provide some safety, taking the second dose is the only way that this vaccine can provide maximum efficacy for the time being. If a vaccine's efficacy has been identified at 94 percent, the first dose may provide 60 percent safety, while the second dose can help an individual achieve the maximum 94 percent efficacy level. So yes, it is compulsory to take the second dose of COVID vaccine.

Image Source: Shutterstock