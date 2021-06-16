What Is Alias In WazirX? Know How To Solve The 'Alias In UPI' Issue On WazirX App

Over the past few months, cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly popular mode of investment and trading in India, especially among the younger generations. The rapid rise of crypto in India has been lead in part by the crypto exchanges like WazirX, Zebpay, CoinDCX that have enabled Indian investors to invest in cryptocurrencies in an easy manner. Recently, WazirX and other exchanges had been facing issues with bank payments as banks had stopped offering services to crypto exchanges.

However, the Supreme Court released a notification announcing banks cannot stop services to crypto exchanges on the basis of an outdated RBI circular which has since then been made redundant by the Supreme Court. WazirX has since then updated the UPI payment option and users are able to register their UPI for depositing money into WazirX. However, many users have been facing the issue of alias in UPI. Read on to know what is Alias in WazirX.

What is Alias in WazirX?

Many new users who have not yet registered their UPI have been facing the issue of 'Alias'. The issue is quite simple and has a very straightforward solution. When users start to register their UPI on the WazirX app, the users have to fill in 2 sections. One section is called 'Alias' and the other section is the 'UPI ID'. In simple terms, an alias is another word for a name/alternate name.

All users have to do is put their name under the Alias section. They can then fill in the UPI ID and proceed to register their UPI ID on their WazirX account. Once the users' UPI ID has been registered, they can transfer funds instantly to WazirX through the UPI process. You can also take a look at the video embedded, to get a clear understand of the 'alias' issue in WazirX. Read on to know the step by step process to add money in WazirX through UPI.

How to deposit money in WazirX?

Step 1 - Open the WazirX app and go to the funds option.

Step 2 - Click on the INR option at the top of the funds page.

Step 3 - In the INR, wallet, you will be able to see the option to withdraw and deposit funds. Click on the deposit option.

Step 4 - A new page will open up where users can see two options - UPI and P2P. Choose UPI.

Step 5 - Register your UPI account with WazirX and put your name under 'Alias' section.

Step 6 - Confirm your UPI with WazirX through the OPT that will come to your phone number.

Step 7 - You can now freely deposit money to WazirX through UPI instantly.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: WAZIRX TWITTER