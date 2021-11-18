What is Apple's 'Self Service Repair' programme and will it benefit iPhone and Mac users?

In a surprising turn of events, Apple has announced a new Self Service Repair programme that will allow users to order genuine parts of their iPhones to repair the smartphone. The programme will start with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of smartphones and gradually cover other products offered by Apple. The Cupertino-based tech giant will provide parts, tools and manuals under the programme.

As mentioned by Apple in an official newsroom post, the Apple Self Service Repair "will allow customers who are comfortable with completing their own repairs access to Apple genuine parts and tools. Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022."

Apple Self Service Repair programme will help iPhone and Mac users

The Apple Self Service Repair will help a lot of iPhone and Mac users as they could order the spare parts they want and then get their phone repaired by individual stores, who are not enrolled as Apple's official repair partners. Subsequently, the availability of components might make it easier for both an individual or a repair store to fix a user's iPhone or Mac. Previously, Apple devices were believed to be one of the hardest to repair by individual technicians - even the company replaced the device in most cases of damage, which might be repairable now.

As mentioned by Apple, the first phase of the Self Service Repair programme will focus on repairable modules such as display, battery, and camera of iPhones. The company also says that users will get access to additional repairing options later next year. A customer who wants to fix one of the above-mentioned modules of their iPhone can place an order for Apple's genuine parts and repairing tools using the Self Service Repair online store. Those who return their used parts will get credit for the purchase.

As a part of the new initiative by Apple, the company will offer more than 200 individual parts and tools that will help iPhone 12 and 13 series owners to repair their smartphones at home. However, the company also advises that a professional repair provider is the safest and most reliable option for the vast majority of customers, who are not familiar or experienced in handling extremely delicate components.