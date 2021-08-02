What Is E-RUPI And How Does It Work? PM Modi Launches New Digital Payment Mode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a digital voucher-based payment solution, on Monday. The newest form of transaction will aid targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery, the PM said adding that it will bring the digital revolution in India and empower citizens.

What is e-RUPI?

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless digital payment mode that directly reaches the beneficiaries' mobile phones in a QR code or an SMS string. e-RUPI is similar to a prepaid e-gift voucher that can be redeemed at select stores.

For instance, if you have an e-RUPI for some government scheme, then it has to be redeemed for that scheme only. This will ensure that the money is used for the said work.

It has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Health Authority.

How to use e-RUPI?

Beneficiaries will directly get digital vouchers in their phones sent by the government. The users will be able to redeem eRUPI without any card, internet banking access or cash, at the service provider. “e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface," the Prime Minsiter’s Office (PMO) said in a notification.

The government said that the e-RUPI payment mode will be used to deliver welfare schemes such as nutritional and drug support under mother and child welfare schemes, drugs and diagnostics under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, TB eradication programmes, etc.

During the launch, PM Modi said that non-government organisations can use e-RUPI vouchers, instead of cases, to support anyone in their education or medical treatment. "This will assure that the amount donated is being used only for the said work," he said.

