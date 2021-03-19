What Is GPS Toll Collection Announced By The Govt? How Does It Work?

India is fast-forwarding itself towards Digitalisation by bringing in new initiatives such as the Mera Ration app, CoWin app, FASTag and now a new GPS Toll Collection medium. According to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the physical toll booths will soon be removed from the country and the state will collect tolls using a GPS-based system. As soon as the news was out many people are wondering about what is GPS Toll Collection and how does GPS Toll Collection work.

What is GPS Toll Collection?

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Union Transport Minister of India spoke about introducing a new GPS Toll Collection system in Lok Sabha. He said that in one-year physical toll booths will be replaced with a complete GPS-based toll collection system. This means you would not have to wait in long queues to pay your toll instead there will be a high-tech system that will collect toll to help reduce traffic and increase mobility. The high-tech system Gadkari spoke about will function over GPS technology.

How does GPS Toll Collection work?

During the Question Hour session, Nitin Gadkari addressed various issues related to FAStag and he urged for the need for a GPS to be implanted for bringing better safety and regulation in the country. He mentioned that the new-announced GPS Toll Collection by the Government will work on a specific mechanism that will collect money for Tolls using the GPS imaging technology on vehicles. According to TAndFonline, the proposed technology will constantly acquire GPS coordinates to track travelling vehicle and will perform all necessary toll collections. It also says that the GPS Toll Collection system is developed "by equipping a microcontroller with third-generation (3G) and GPS connectivity".

Apart from this, the Union Transport Minister also spoke about the challenges faced by the government to implement FASTag as a mandatory platform. According to Nitin Gadkari, only 93% of the vehicles are paying tolls using FASTag whereas 7% are still not accepted the change despite paying a double toll. He also mentioned that the State Governments may be advised to offer a 25% rebate on road tax for personal vehicles and up to 15% for commercial vehicles.