What Is The Pink Whale Challenge And How To Do It? Details Inside

While the dangerous Blue Whale Challenge is going through a revival, the Pink Whale Challenge has also come to a forefront. Are you wondering, ‘What is the Pink Whale challenge’? The Pink Whale Challenge is a positive response to the harmful Blue Whale Challenge.

The challenge works towards improving the mental health of people by improving their mood and enhancing their feelings of self-worth. The Pink Whale challenge has been spreading a lot of love, positivity and kindness online. You can check out the Pink Whale Challenge here:

ALSO READ: Fortnite Challenges Week 4: List Of All The Challenges You Need To Complete This Week

💞The Pink Whale Challenge. 💞



💕💗These 50 days you will learn to love yourself, remember to spread positivity. 💗💕 pic.twitter.com/HJBbX4T1YY — ✨🍓Lei🍓✨ (@LeilaFlowerss) July 2, 2020

Are you wondering how to do the Pink Whale challenge? You can do the Pink Whale challenge by performing the following tasks:

ALSO READ: NBA Players Carry Gaming Equipment To Orlando, Stream Games From Their Hotel Rooms

Pink Whale challenge list:

Day 1: Write “I am beautiful” on your hand

Day 2: Think about yourself, your friends, and your family

Day 3: Listen to some relaxing music and go to bed early

Day 4: Take a bubble bath and play with the bubbles

Day 5: Draw a heart on your hand if you think your life is worth it. If not, “punish” yourself by going to bed early

Day 6: Watch satisfying/relaxing videos

Day 7: Do something that makes you happy

Day 8: Have some dessert after a meal

Day 9: Spend an hour outside watching the clouds

Day 10: Write “I am worth it” on a piece of paper until you believe it

Day 11: Stay up late doing whatever you want; eating, drawing, watching movies etc.

Day 12: Smile at yourself and make silly faces in a mirror

Day 13: Give somebody a good, long hug

Day 14: Go to the mall or online shop, you don’t need to buy anything

Day 15: Wake up early to watch the sunrise

Day 16: Do your best on everything you do

Day 17: Tell your family members you love them and give them a hug

Day 18: Doodle hearts on your hand or on paper

Day 19: Spend time with friends or family and take some time to meditate

Days 20-29: Repeat previous days and be kind to yourself and others

Wrapping it up:

On the last day i.e. the 50th day, the Pink Whale challenge asks you to look in the mirror and think about the past few months. Further, it also asks players to think about why their lives are worth living. Further, it discourages suicide and reaffirms the self-worth of people by saying that they are loved. The concluding statement of the challenge is, “You have completed the Pink Whale Challenge”.

ALSO READ: COD Removed OK Sign From Their Game Since It Is 'linked To White Supremacy'

Blue Whale Challenge:

The Blue Whale challenge emerged on the internet in 2013. This challenged caused people to harm themselves while also asking them to commit suicide. To motivate the Blue Whale Challenge survivors, a PR agent in Brazil reportedly started the Pink Whale challenge in 2017.

ALSO READ: Spotify Gaming Streaming Service Brime Controversy Involving Dr DisRespect

Promo Image Source: Screenshot of Twitter account @genesis21314172