What Is The Pink Whale Challenge And How To Do It? Details Inside

Are you wondering, ‘What is the Pink Whale challenge’? Here is everything you need to know about the Pink Whale challenge. Read to find out more.

While the dangerous Blue Whale Challenge is going through a revival, the Pink Whale Challenge has also come to a forefront. Are you wondering, ‘What is the Pink Whale challenge’? The Pink Whale Challenge is a positive response to the harmful Blue Whale Challenge.

The challenge works towards improving the mental health of people by improving their mood and enhancing their feelings of self-worth. The Pink Whale challenge has been spreading a lot of love, positivity and kindness online. You can check out the Pink Whale Challenge here:

Are you wondering how to do the Pink Whale challenge? You can do the Pink Whale challenge by performing the following tasks:

Pink Whale challenge list:

  • Day 1: Write “I am beautiful” on your hand
  • Day 2: Think about yourself, your friends, and your family
  • Day 3: Listen to some relaxing music and go to bed early
  • Day 4: Take a bubble bath and play with the bubbles
  • Day 5: Draw a heart on your hand if you think your life is worth it. If not, “punish” yourself by going to bed early
  • Day 6: Watch satisfying/relaxing videos
  • Day 7: Do something that makes you happy
  • Day 8: Have some dessert after a meal
  • Day 9: Spend an hour outside watching the clouds
  • Day 10: Write “I am worth it” on a piece of paper until you believe it
  • Day 11: Stay up late doing whatever you want; eating, drawing, watching movies etc.
  • Day 12: Smile at yourself and make silly faces in a mirror
  • Day 13: Give somebody a good, long hug
  • Day 14: Go to the mall or online shop, you don’t need to buy anything 
  • Day 15: Wake up early to watch the sunrise
  • Day 16: Do your best on everything you do
  • Day 17: Tell your family members you love them and give them a hug 
  • Day 18: Doodle hearts on your hand or on paper
  • Day 19: Spend time with friends or family and take some time to meditate 
  • Days 20-29: Repeat previous days and be kind to yourself and others

Wrapping it up:

On the last day i.e. the 50th day, the Pink Whale challenge asks you to look in the mirror and think about the past few months. Further, it also asks players to think about why their lives are worth living. Further, it discourages suicide and reaffirms the self-worth of people by saying that they are loved. The concluding statement of the challenge is, “You have completed the Pink Whale Challenge”.

Blue Whale Challenge:

The Blue Whale challenge emerged on the internet in 2013. This challenged caused people to harm themselves while also asking them to commit suicide. To motivate the Blue Whale Challenge survivors, a PR agent in Brazil reportedly started the Pink Whale challenge in 2017.  

