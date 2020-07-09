What Is The Pink Whale Challenge And How To Do It? Details Inside

Quick links:
While the dangerous Blue Whale Challenge is going through a revival, the Pink Whale Challenge has also come to a forefront. Are you wondering, ‘What is the Pink Whale challenge’? The Pink Whale Challenge is a positive response to the harmful Blue Whale Challenge.
The challenge works towards improving the mental health of people by improving their mood and enhancing their feelings of self-worth. The Pink Whale challenge has been spreading a lot of love, positivity and kindness online. You can check out the Pink Whale Challenge here:
Are you wondering how to do the Pink Whale challenge? You can do the Pink Whale challenge by performing the following tasks:
On the last day i.e. the 50th day, the Pink Whale challenge asks you to look in the mirror and think about the past few months. Further, it also asks players to think about why their lives are worth living. Further, it discourages suicide and reaffirms the self-worth of people by saying that they are loved. The concluding statement of the challenge is, “You have completed the Pink Whale Challenge”.
The Blue Whale challenge emerged on the internet in 2013. This challenged caused people to harm themselves while also asking them to commit suicide. To motivate the Blue Whale Challenge survivors, a PR agent in Brazil reportedly started the Pink Whale challenge in 2017.
